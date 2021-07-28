Service EPS beats by $0.25, beats on revenue
Jul. 28, 2021 4:18 PM ETService Corporation International (SCI)SCIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Service (NYSE:SCI): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $988M (+20.5% Y/Y) beats by $133.8M.
- Tom Ryan, the Company's President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Based on our strong second quarter performance, we are raising the midpoint of our full year adjusted earnings per share guidance fifty cents to $3.35 and the midpoint of our adjusted operating cash flow guidance by $50 million to $737.5 million. This is the result of the continued strong performance of preneed cemetery property sales that we believe will remain strong through the end of 2021 coupled with strong funeral results driven by growth in the funeral sales average."
