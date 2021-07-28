PayPal EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue; shares slump 8%

  • PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $1.00 beats by $0.28.
  • Revenue of $6.24B (+18.6% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
  • Q2’21: Total active accounts surpass 400 million
  • 11.4 million NNAs added, bringing total active accounts to 403 million, up 16%
  • 4.7 billion payment transactions, up 27%
  • $311 billion in TPV, up 40% on a spot basis, and 36% FXN
  • Merchant Services volume grew 48% on a spot basis, and 43% FXN, representing 96% of TPV
  • eBay Marketplaces volume declined (37%) on a spot basis, and (41%) FXN, representing 4% of TPV, compared to 9% in the prior year period
  • Venmo processed approximately $58 billion in TPV, growing 58%
  • 43.5 payment transactions per active account on a trailing twelve months basis, growing 11%
  • FY’21: Raising TPV and reaffirming full year revenue outlook • TPV growth now expected to be in the range of ~33%-35% at current spot rates and on an FXN basis; net revenue expected to grow ~20% at current spot rates and ~18.5% on an FXN basis, to ~$25.75 billion • GAAP EPS expected to be ~$3.49 compared to $3.54 in FY’20; non-GAAP EPS expected to grow ~21% to ~$4.70 • 52-55 million NNAs expected to be added in FY’21
  • Shares -8%.
  • Press Release
