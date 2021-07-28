United Rentals EPS misses by $0.18, beats on revenue
Jul. 28, 2021 4:23 PM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)URIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- United Rentals (NYSE:URI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.66 misses by $0.18; GAAP EPS of $4.02 misses by $0.21.
- Revenue of $2.29B (+18.0% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- CEO comment: “Looking forward, we remain encouraged by the gains we’ve seen in end-market indicators, including our customers’ sentiment and project visibility. We are raising our guidance to reflect the expected contribution from our recently completed acquisitions, as well as accelerated momentum in our underlying business. Combined, we believe this positions us well to deliver strong growth and returns in the second half of the year.”
- Shares -4%.
