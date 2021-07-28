Exact Sciences shares slide after wider Q2 net loss

  • Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares slide more than 7% post market after the company reported a wider second-quarter net loss, and provided financial forecast for the year.
  • The company's net loss widened to $176.9M, or $1.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $68.1M, or $0.45 per share last year.
  • Quarterly revenue, however, increased more than 60% to $434.82M, and beat analysts' estimate by $14.37M.
  • The company raised its FY guidance to: revenue of $1,705M-$1,745M from prior guidance of $1,690M-$1,735M; Screening revenue of $1,100M-$1,125M, Precision Oncology revenue of $530-$540M, and COVID-19 testing revenue of $75-$80M.
  • Exact posted non-GAAP gross margin of 74%, and said that its screening revenue more than doubled to $263.9M.
  • Precision Oncology revenue in the quarter was $137.8M, an increase of 34%, while COVID-19 testing revenue was $33.1M, a decrease of 4%.
