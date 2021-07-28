Ford jumps after boosting full-year outlook amid higher-price auto backdrop
Jul. 28, 2021 4:25 PM ETFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor46 Comments
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) reports Q2 results ahead of expectations with revenue of $26.8B, net income of $561M and adjusted EBIT of $1.1B..
- The automaker's auto business in North America stood out by delivering positive EBIT in the quarter on a year-over-year increase of $1.1B. Higher auto prices helped during the quarter.
- Second-quarter cash flow from operations was $756M. Adjusted free cash flow for the period was negative $5.1B, reflecting the expected greater effect of semiconductor-related volume losses on free cash flow than EBIT because of adverse working capital and timing differences. Ford's cash position was $25.1B at the end of the quarter and the liquidity position was $41.0B.
- Looking ahead, Ford boosts its expectation for full-year adjusted EBIT to a range of $9B to $10B. Volume is expected to increase by about 30% sequentially from the first to the second half of the year. However, the volume benefit is anticipated to be offset by higher commodity costs, investments in the Ford+ plan, lower earnings by Ford Credit - which along with other factors is seen to leading second-half adjusted EBIT to be lower than in the first half.
- Shares of Ford are up 2.25% in AH action.
- Ford has the second highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating in the automobile manufacturer sector.