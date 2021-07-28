Colliers to issue $150M and €125M of senior notes
Jul. 28, 2021 4:34 PM ETColliers International Group Inc. (CIGI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Colliers International (NASDAQ:CIGI) entered into a note purchase agreement to issue U.S. dollar and Euro fixed rate senior unsecured notes consisting of $150M of 3.02% notes due 2031 and €125M of 1.52% Notes due 2031.
- The proceeds of the issuances will be drawn on or about Oct. 7; proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes and to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
- "This notes issuance, totaling ~$300M, aligns extremely well with the investments we have made in our U.S. and European operations over the past few years, and future investments that we expect to make moving forward," CFO Christian Mayer commented.