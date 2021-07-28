Align posts $1B quarterly revenue for first time; lifts 2021 guidance above consensus
Jul. 28, 2021 4:38 PM ETAlign Technology, Inc. (ALGN)ALGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) has added ~2.0% in the post market after recording the first $1B revenue with its Q2 2021 financials, which came ahead of analyst expectations.
- Total revenue has more than doubled to a record $1B with 186.9% YoY growth backed by 181.9% YoY growth in Clear Aligner revenue which stood at $841.0M.
- Compared to 65.8% YoY growth in the previous quarter, Q2 Clear Aligner volumes rose 200.0% to 665.6K cases, the company said, pointing to a more broad-based expansion across geographies and demographics.
- Notably, Invisalign Clear Aligner volumes for teens climbed 156.3% YoY to reach 181.0K cases making up a third of total cases that were shipped during the quarter.
- Align guides its 2021 revenue to be $3.85B – $3.95B implying a growth of approximately 56% – 60% YoY compared to the 50% to 58% YoY growth projected in the last earnings release. In addition, the company plans to repurchase up to $75M of common stock during the third quarter.
- The consensus estimates for Align indicate ~$3.8B in revenue in 2021, implying ~54.7% YoY growth.
- Commenting on the results, CEO Joe Hogan said: “I’m pleased to report our first $1 billion revenue quarter with record volumes reflecting continued momentum from both Clear Aligners and Systems and Services.”
In May, Align announced a plan to repurchase $1B of shares over next three years.