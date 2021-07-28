Align posts $1B quarterly revenue for first time; lifts 2021 guidance above consensus

Jul. 28, 2021 4:38 PM ETAlign Technology, Inc. (ALGN)ALGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results
Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) has added ~2.0% in the post market after recording the first $1B revenue with its Q2 2021 financials, which came ahead of analyst expectations.
  • Total revenue has more than doubled to a record $1B with 186.9% YoY growth backed by 181.9% YoY growth in Clear Aligner revenue which stood at $841.0M.
  • Compared to 65.8% YoY growth in the previous quarter, Q2 Clear Aligner volumes rose 200.0% to 665.6K cases, the company said, pointing to a more broad-based expansion across geographies and demographics.
  • Notably, Invisalign Clear Aligner volumes for teens climbed 156.3% YoY to reach 181.0K cases making up a third of total cases that were shipped during the quarter.
  • Align guides its 2021 revenue to be $3.85B – $3.95B implying a growth of approximately 56% – 60% YoY compared to the 50% to 58% YoY growth projected in the last earnings release. In addition, the company plans to repurchase up to $75M of common stock during the third quarter.
  • The consensus estimates for Align indicate ~$3.8B in revenue in 2021, implying ~54.7% YoY growth.
  • Commenting on the results, CEO Joe Hogan said: “I’m pleased to report our first $1 billion revenue quarter with record volumes reflecting continued momentum from both Clear Aligners and Systems and Services.”

  • In May, Align announced a plan to repurchase $1B of shares over next three years.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.