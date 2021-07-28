United Natural Foods appoints new CEO, Independent Chair of the Board
Jul. 28, 2021 4:40 PM ETUnited Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)UNFI, CTLTBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) has appointed J. Alexander (Sandy) Miller Douglas, formerly Chief Executive Officer of Staples, as its new Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors.
- Douglas will take the role on August 9, 2021 and replace Steven Spinner, who is retiring from the firm and the Board, but has agreed to provide Management and Board advisory services to UNFI through a transition period for up to one year after his retirement.
- Furthermore, Jack Stahl, currently Lead Director of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), has been elected to join the UNFI Board as Independent Chair of the Board. Stahl joined the Board in June 2019 and has served as the Chair of the Compensation Committee since September 2020. With Stahl stepping into his new role, the Compensation Committee has appointed Daphne Dufresne as the new Compensation Committee Chair. Stahl will continue to be a member of the Committee.