United Natural Foods appoints new CEO, Independent Chair of the Board

  • United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) has appointed J. Alexander (Sandy) Miller Douglas, formerly Chief Executive Officer of Staples, as its new Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors.
  • Douglas will take the role on August 9, 2021 and replace Steven Spinner, who is retiring from the firm and the Board, but has agreed to provide Management and Board advisory services to UNFI through a transition period for up to one year after his retirement.
  • Furthermore, Jack Stahl, currently Lead Director of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), has been elected to join the UNFI Board as Independent Chair of the Board. Stahl joined the Board in June 2019 and has served as the Chair of the Compensation Committee since September 2020. With Stahl stepping into his new role, the Compensation Committee has appointed Daphne Dufresne as the new Compensation Committee Chair. Stahl will continue to be a member of the Committee.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.