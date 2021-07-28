ServiceNow tops earnings forecasts on strong subscription sales

  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street analysts' forecasts as sales from subscriptions climbed 31% from a year ago.
  • After U.S. stock markets closed, ServiceNow said it earned $1.42 share, excluding one-time items, while analysts had estimated earnings of $1.21 a share. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.41 billion, which topped forecasts of $1.36 billion in sales.
  • ServiceNow said subscription revenue, one of the company's key measures of its business performance, reached $1.33 billion during the quarter.
  • For its third quarter, ServiceNow is forecasting subscription revenue of between $1.4 billion and $1.405 billion.
