ServiceNow tops earnings forecasts on strong subscription sales
Jul. 28, 2021 4:41 PM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)NOWBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street analysts' forecasts as sales from subscriptions climbed 31% from a year ago.
- After U.S. stock markets closed, ServiceNow said it earned $1.42 share, excluding one-time items, while analysts had estimated earnings of $1.21 a share. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.41 billion, which topped forecasts of $1.36 billion in sales.
- ServiceNow said subscription revenue, one of the company's key measures of its business performance, reached $1.33 billion during the quarter.
- For its third quarter, ServiceNow is forecasting subscription revenue of between $1.4 billion and $1.405 billion.