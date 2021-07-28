XPO sets record quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA

  • XPO Logistics (XPO +0.0% post-market) posted adjusted EPS of $1.86, beats by $0.17, and revenue of $5.0B, beats by $190M. The company had a net loss of $0.32 per share for the comparable quarter in 2020.
  • "We continued to execute extremely well in the second quarter, reporting near-record net income and the highest revenue and adjusted EBITDA of any quarter in our company’s history," said CEO Brad Jacobs.
  • XPO increased its expectations for both its transportation and logistics segments, along with EBITDA expectations for its spin-off company GXO. The company will split into two public companies - XPO and GXO - on August 2, 2021.
  • The pre-spin combined EBITDA target for FY 2021 is raised to $1.875M to $1.915M from $1.825M to $1.875M.
  • Read about XPO's spin-off of GXO Logistics here.
