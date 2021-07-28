Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives launches stock offering, transaction agreement to simplify capital structure

  • Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) plans to offer and sale shares to certain investors in lieu thereof, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares in an underwritten public offering.
  • Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares.
  • Offer size, terms not yet disclosed.
  • Net proceeds will be used to redeem a portion of its outstanding Series B Preferred Stock and pay the associated redemption premium.
  • Separately, the company entered into a transaction agreement with Ares Special Situations Fund and ASOF Holdings funds managed by Ares Management.
  • The Ares Parties own 17,482.5 shares of the company’s Series A Preferred Stock, 50K shares of Series B-1 Preferred Stock, 50K shares of the Company’s Series B-2 Preferred Stock, 199,123.87 shares of Series B-3 Preferred Stock; warrants to purchase ~6M shares of common stock and certain anti-dilution rights to acquire additional warrants for common stock.
  • Post transaction agreement, the Ares Parties will convert all of their Series A Preferred Stock into ~2.1M shares, exercise warrants and receive ~0.5M shares from the anti-dilution rights.
  • Shares trading 4.1% down after hours.
