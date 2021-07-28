Altice USA falls 2% after Q2's flat financials, metrics

Jul. 28, 2021 4:56 PM ETAltice USA, Inc. (ATUS)ATUSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Fiber Optics Cable
peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is 1.8% lower postmarket after its second-quarter earnings came in largely as expected on a revenue and user count basis.
  • Revenue ticked up 1.7% to $2.52B, with business sales carrying the load.
  • Attributable net income rose to $197.7M from a year-ago $111.3M.
  • EBITDA was essentially flat, however, at $1.1B, due to some one-time cost savings in Q2 of 2020. EBITDA margin was 43.9% (44.8% ex-mobile).
  • Meanwhile, user add growth fell sharply, with 11,000 net new subscribers in the first half of 2021; that's down 85% from the same period last year.
  • Total unique residential customer relationships grew 1.1% (including acquired subscribers). Organic net losses (taking out 35,000 acquired subs from Morris Broadband) were 12,000 subs. Residential broadband RGUs were flat in Q2, vs. 70,000 net adds a year ago.
  • And residential video net losses were 48,000 in Q2, vs. a loss of 35,000 subs a year ago.
  • Making up for flat residential revenue was 1.8% growth in Business Services, driven by Lightpath growth of 2.7%, and SMB/other revenue growth of 1.4%.
  • The company is still guiding for growth in revenue and EBITDA in fiscal 2021, and expects to make share buybacks of $1.5B.
  • Press release
