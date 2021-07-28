Aflac Q2 results exceed consensus; sees stronger second half of 2021

Jul. 28, 2021

Stock exchange market concept, businesswoman hand trader press digital tablet with graphs analysis candle line on table in office, diagrams on screen.
Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aflac (NYSE:AFL) posts better-than-expected Q2 earnings as its business in Japan reflected the launch of a new medical product and its business in the U.S. saw small businesses in recovery mode.
  • "We continued to see improvement and expect a stronger second half of the year in both countries," Chairman and CEO Daniel P. Amos said.
  • Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.59 beats the consensus estimate of $1.28 and increased from $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 total revenue of $5.56B, better than the $5.37B consensus, climbed from $5.41B a year ago.
  • Adjusted earnings exclude pretax adjusted net investment gains of $85M, or $0.12 per share, in Q2 2021 and pretax adjusted net investment losses of $166M, or $0.23 per share, in Q2 2020.
  • Aflac Japan: In dollar terms, net premium income decreased 5.4% to $3.0B; pretax adjusted earnings increased 19.7% Y/Y to $1.0B.
  • Aflac U.S.: Net premium income declined 3.4% Y/Y to $1.4B, mainly due to constrained sales over the past year; pretax adjusted earnings were $413M, down 3.1% Y/Y, primarily driven by lower earned premium and higher expenses despite lower benefits.
