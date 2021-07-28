Aflac Q2 results exceed consensus; sees stronger second half of 2021
Jul. 28, 2021 4:58 PM ETAflac Incorporated (AFL)AFLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Aflac (NYSE:AFL) posts better-than-expected Q2 earnings as its business in Japan reflected the launch of a new medical product and its business in the U.S. saw small businesses in recovery mode.
- "We continued to see improvement and expect a stronger second half of the year in both countries," Chairman and CEO Daniel P. Amos said.
- Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.59 beats the consensus estimate of $1.28 and increased from $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 total revenue of $5.56B, better than the $5.37B consensus, climbed from $5.41B a year ago.
- Adjusted earnings exclude pretax adjusted net investment gains of $85M, or $0.12 per share, in Q2 2021 and pretax adjusted net investment losses of $166M, or $0.23 per share, in Q2 2020.
- Aflac Japan: In dollar terms, net premium income decreased 5.4% to $3.0B; pretax adjusted earnings increased 19.7% Y/Y to $1.0B.
- Aflac U.S.: Net premium income declined 3.4% Y/Y to $1.4B, mainly due to constrained sales over the past year; pretax adjusted earnings were $413M, down 3.1% Y/Y, primarily driven by lower earned premium and higher expenses despite lower benefits.
