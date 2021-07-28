Ingersoll-Rand EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue
Jul. 28, 2021
- Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $1.28B (+24.3% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- Reported orders of $1.5 billion, up 48% (37% organically).
- Adjusted EBITDA of $292 million, up 34%, with a margin of 22.8%.
- Liquidity of $4.7 billion as of June 30, 2021, including $3.7 billion of cash on hand and undrawn capacity of $1.0 billion under available credit facilities.
- 2021 Revised Guidance: Raising full-year 2021 revenue growth expectation (excluding the HPS and SVT businesses and pending acquisitions of Seepex and Maximus Solutions) to mid teens, or up approximately 250 to 300 bps of organic growth from Q1 2021 guidance, and raising Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion, or up approximately $30 million from the Q1 2021 guidance midpoint.
- Shares -2.04%.
