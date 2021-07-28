Tronox guides Q3 adjusted EBITDA higher despite seeing lower sales volumes
Jul. 28, 2021 4:56 PM ETTronox Holdings plc (TROX)TROXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Tronox (NYSE:TROX) +0.3% post-market after easily beating Q2 earnings expectations as revenues surged 60% Y/Y to a quarterly record $927M, driven by 5% higher TiO2 average selling prices and 5% higher zircon average selling prices.
- However, while TiO2 and zircon prices are expected to continue to increase, Tronox expects TiO2 sales volumes will decline 5%-10% in Q3 from Q2 levels due to supplier and logistics constraints, while expecting zircon sales volumes will come in lower than Q2 levels but above 2019 and 2020 quarterly volume levels.
- After Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $237M and adjusted EBITDA margin of 26%, Tronox guides for Q3 adjusted EBITDA to increase to $245M-$260M despite anticipated lower sales volumes and increased production costs, which will be partially offset by expected price improvements.
- The company says it generated a record $150M in free cash flow in the quarter after $60M in capital spending.
- Tronox says it is "still early in the cycle. Regional pricing initiatives are continuing across both TiO2 and zircon. Demand remains very strong driven by a recovery across all of our end markets."
- Tronox also raises its quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.10/share.