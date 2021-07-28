Tronox guides Q3 adjusted EBITDA higher despite seeing lower sales volumes

Jul. 28, 2021 4:56 PM ETTronox Holdings plc (TROX)TROXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Titanium dioxide (TiO2) powder for cosmetics, isolated black background
RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tronox (NYSE:TROX) +0.3% post-market after easily beating Q2 earnings expectations as revenues surged 60% Y/Y to a quarterly record $927M, driven by 5% higher TiO2 average selling prices and 5% higher zircon average selling prices.
  • However, while TiO2 and zircon prices are expected to continue to increase, Tronox expects TiO2 sales volumes will decline 5%-10% in Q3 from Q2 levels due to supplier and logistics constraints, while expecting zircon sales volumes will come in lower than Q2 levels but above 2019 and 2020 quarterly volume levels.
  • After Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $237M and adjusted EBITDA margin of 26%, Tronox guides for Q3 adjusted EBITDA to increase to $245M-$260M despite anticipated lower sales volumes and increased production costs, which will be partially offset by expected price improvements.
  • The company says it generated a record $150M in free cash flow in the quarter after $60M in capital spending.
  • Tronox says it is "still early in the cycle. Regional pricing initiatives are continuing across both TiO2 and zircon. Demand remains very strong driven by a recovery across all of our end markets."
  • Tronox also raises its quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.10/share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.