Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi retires, CFO & COO Sean Gamble named successor
Jul. 28, 2021 5:04 PM ETCinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) announced that Mark Zoradi, CEO and Board Director, will retire as CEO at the end of 2021.
- Zoradi will remain a member of the board until 2024.
- Sean Gamble, CFO & COO, has been named as Zoradi’s successor as CEO effective Jan. 1, 2022.
- Effective today, Gamble has been named President and he will serve as CEO & President post Zoradi's retirement who will remain over the course of the next five months to ensure a smooth transition.
- Wanda Gierhart Fearing has been promoted to Chief Marketing and Content Officer.