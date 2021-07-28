Kinross Gold EPS in-line, misses on revenue
Jul. 28, 2021
- Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 in-line; GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $1.01B (flat Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- Kinross is on track to meet its revised production guidance of 2.1 million Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%) previously disclosed on June 21, 2021, and continues to expect production to increase in 2022 and 2023 to 2.7 million and 2.9 million Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%), respectively.
- The Company today revised its 2021 guidance for production cost of sales per Au eq. sold and all-in sustaining cost per Au eq. sold to $830 and $1,110, from $790 and $1,025, (+/- 5%) respectively.
- Attributable margins3 of $984 per Au eq. oz. sold in Q2 2021.
