Kinross Gold EPS in-line, misses on revenue

  • Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 in-line; GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $1.01B (flat Y/Y) misses by $20M.
  • Kinross is on track to meet its revised production guidance of 2.1 million Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%) previously disclosed on June 21, 2021, and continues to expect production to increase in 2022 and 2023 to 2.7 million and 2.9 million Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%), respectively.
  • The Company today revised its 2021 guidance for production cost of sales per Au eq. sold and all-in sustaining cost per Au eq. sold to $830 and $1,110, from $790 and $1,025, (+/- 5%) respectively.
  • Attributable margins3 of $984 per Au eq. oz. sold in Q2 2021.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.