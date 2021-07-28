Lincoln Electric buys Overstreet-Hughes Company, Shoals Tubular
Jul. 28, 2021 5:04 PM ETLincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)LECOBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) has announced the acquisition of Overstreet-Hughes Company ('Fabricated Tube Products,' 'FTP') and Shoals Tubular ('Shoals').
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- FTP and Shoals produce copper and aluminum headers, distributor assemblies and manifolds in the U.S. and Mexico for the (HVAC) sector. They have a combined annual sales of ~$50M.
- The companies will be integrated into Lincoln Electric's Harris Products Group business.
- Commenting on the deal, Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our combined portfolio now offers HVAC OEMs with the broadest portfolio of solutions and application expertise for high-quality and efficient HVAC coil fabrication. The acquisition also positions HPG to better capitalize on the attractive HVAC growth opportunity as part of our Higher Standard 2025 Strategy."
- Lincoln Electric recently reported its Q2 results, with both EPS and revenue beating estimates.