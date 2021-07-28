Raymond James Financial EPS beats by $0.38, beats on revenue
Jul. 28, 2021 5:12 PM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)RJFBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.74 beats by $0.38; GAAP EPS of $2.18 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $2.47B (+35.0% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- Records for client assets under administration of $1.17 trillion, financial assets under management of $191.0 billion, and net loans at Raymond James Bank of $23.9 billion
- Record Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts of $616.7 billion, increases of 39% over June 2020 and 9% over March 2021
- Record Private Client Group financial advisors of 8,413, net increases of 258 over June 2020 and 86 over March 2021
