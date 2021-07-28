XPO Logistics announces new CFO

  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) has appointed Ravi Tulsyan as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).Tulsyan, currently the Treasurer and Deputy CFO, will take over from David Wyshner, effective September 2, 2021.
  • Tulsyan has been with XPO Logistics for the past five years.
  • The CFO change comes on the heels of a strong Q2, in which XPO set record quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The company posted an adjusted EPS of $1.86, beating estimates by $0.17, and revenue of $5.0B, surpassing estimates by $190M. The company had a net loss of $0.32 per share for the comparable quarter in 2020.
  • Shares down 0.20% post-market.
