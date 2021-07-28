VICI Properties stock climbs 3.3% after Q2 earnings beat, reaffirms guidance

Jul. 28, 2021 5:37 PM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor23 Comments

Marquee sign for Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) stock gains 3.3% in after-hours trading after Q2 earnings and and revenue exceed consensus estimates, showing that the travel sector is recovering from the pandemic.
  • Reaffirms its 2021 guidance for adjusted FFO per share of $1.82-$1.87.
  • CEO Edward Pitoniak credits the company's growing portfolio and its "best-in-class" tenants.
  • Q2 FFO per share of $0.54 beats the average analyst estimate of $0.49 and increased from $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 total revenue of $376.4M jumped from $257.9M a year ago; beats the $358.6M consensus estimate.
  • Total operating expenses of $7.71M dropped from $50.7M a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $327.2M climbed from $248.4M a year earlier.
  • Conference call on July 29 at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, VICI Properties FFO beats by $0.50, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.