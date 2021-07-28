VICI Properties stock climbs 3.3% after Q2 earnings beat, reaffirms guidance
Jul. 28, 2021
- VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) stock gains 3.3% in after-hours trading after Q2 earnings and and revenue exceed consensus estimates, showing that the travel sector is recovering from the pandemic.
- Reaffirms its 2021 guidance for adjusted FFO per share of $1.82-$1.87.
- CEO Edward Pitoniak credits the company's growing portfolio and its "best-in-class" tenants.
- Q2 FFO per share of $0.54 beats the average analyst estimate of $0.49 and increased from $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 total revenue of $376.4M jumped from $257.9M a year ago; beats the $358.6M consensus estimate.
- Total operating expenses of $7.71M dropped from $50.7M a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $327.2M climbed from $248.4M a year earlier.
- Conference call on July 29 at 10:00 AM ET.
