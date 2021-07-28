Raytheon nabs $482M modification contract for medium range missiles

  • Raytheon Missiles and Defense (NYSE:RTX) awarded ~$482.9M modification to contract FA8675-21-C-0034 for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 35.
  • The modification provides for the exercise of the pre-priced options for Lot 35 production of AMRAAM missiles, AMRAAM Telemetry System, initial and field spares, and other production engineering support hardware and activities.
  • Work is expected completion date of May 31, 2024.
  • Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Dominance Division Contracting Office, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.
  • Previously (July 27): Raytheon Technologies bags $212M contract for U.S. Air Force
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.