Raytheon nabs $482M modification contract for medium range missiles
Jul. 28, 2021 5:38 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)RTXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA4 Comments
- Raytheon Missiles and Defense (NYSE:RTX) awarded ~$482.9M modification to contract FA8675-21-C-0034 for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 35.
- The modification provides for the exercise of the pre-priced options for Lot 35 production of AMRAAM missiles, AMRAAM Telemetry System, initial and field spares, and other production engineering support hardware and activities.
- Work is expected completion date of May 31, 2024.
- Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Dominance Division Contracting Office, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.
