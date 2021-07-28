Agnico Eagle Mines rallies after strong Q2; gold production jumps 59%
- Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) +2% post-market after easily beating Q2 earnings expectations while revenues rose 73% Y/Y to $966M.
- Q2 adjusted net income jumped 59% Y/Y to $167.7M from $105.3M in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher mine operating margins from higher sales volumes and higher realized metal prices, as well as lower losses in non-cash items related to mark-to-market adjustments.
- Including Hope Bay, Agnico says Q2 payable gold production rose 59% Y/Y to 526K oz. at and all-in sustaining costs of $1,037/oz; results were helped by better than expected maintenance performance and higher than forecast production at the LaRonde Complex and Meliadine mine.
- Agnico continues to guide for FY 2021 gold production of 2.04M oz. and total AISC costs of $950-$1,000/oz., as well as total capital spending of $803M.
- Agnico says cost pressures stemming from rising prices for many commodities and supply chain disruptions are starting to be reflected in the prices for various goods and services it uses, but it remains on track to achieve 2021 cost guidance on the back of cross-functional cost management efforts and initiatives.
- Agnico also says its board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35/share.