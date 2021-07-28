CyrusOne boosts 2021 revenue, and FFO guidance ranges after Q2 beat

Jul. 28, 2021

  • CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) boosts 2021 revenue guidance to $1.16B-$1.19B from its previous range of $1.14B-$1.18B vs. consensus of $1.15B.
  • Sees 2021 normalized FFO per share of $3.95-$4.05, up from its prior range of $3.90-$4.00; compare with consensus of $3.96.
  • Sees adjusted EBITDA of $575M-$590M vs. prior view of $570M-$590M.
  • Q2 normalized FFO per share of $1.00, beating the average analyst estimate of $0.98; compares with $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 revenue of $284.6M exceeds the consensus estimate of $275.9M and increased 11% from $256.4M in Q2 2020.
  • Note that separately the company announced that President and CEO Bruce Duncan is leaving the company.
  • Leases 21 megawatts and 345K colocation square feet ("CSF") in Q2, totaling $41.8M in annualized GAAP revenue.
  • Backlog of ~$129M in annualized GAAP revenue at the end of Q2 represents ~$1.08B in total contract value.
  • Completed construction on 146K CSF and 45 MW of power capacity across Dublin, London, Northern Virginia, and San Antonio.
  • Percentage of CSF leased at Q2-end was 86% for stabilized property and 83% overall.
  • Development projects underway are expected to add ~280K CSF and 64 MW of power capacity plus 303K square feet of powered shell.
  • Conference call on July 29 at 11:00 AM ET.
