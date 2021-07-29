Credit Suisse Group AG reports Q2 results
- Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS): Q2 net income of CHF253M vs. CHF379.7M
- Adjusted Revenue of CHF5.23B (-13.7% Y/Y)
- Benefit for credit losses of -CHF25 mn, including CHF 168 mn of CECL-related releases primarily reflecting the continued improved macroeconomic outlook
- CET1 ratio at 13.7%
- Record Group Assets under Management (AuM) of over CHF 1.6 trn at the end of 2Q21; net asset outflows of CHF 4.7 bn with net new assets in SUB and AM more than offset by net asset outflows in APAC, mainly driven by proactive derisking, and a small net asset outflow in IWM.
- Outlook Overall, we continue to expect more normal levels of market volumes in the coming quarters of 2021 compared to the elevated levels seen in 2020. Furthermore, for the course of the ongoing review of the Group’s business strategy, we expect to continue to adopt a more conservative approach to risk.
