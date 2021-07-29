Sanofi EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue
Jul. 29, 2021 1:39 AM ETSanofi (SNY)SNYBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of €1.38 beats by €0.06; GAAP EPS of €0.97.
- Revenue of €8.74B (+6.5% Y/Y) beats by €360M.
- Specialty Care sales increased 22.0%, due to strong Dupixent® (+56.6%) and new oncology
- Vaccines up 16.2%, driven by meningitis and boosters franchise recovery; accelerating the mRNA pipeline
- General Medicines sales increased 4.2% supported by core assets (up 11.8%) including COVID related demand for Lovenox
- CHC increased 11.9% due to growth of Digestive Wellness category largely offsetting low demand for cough and cold brands
- Guidance: Sanofi now expects 2021 business EPS(1) to grow around 12% at CER(2), barring unforeseen major adverse events. Applying average July 2021 exchange rates, the currency impact on 2021 business EPS is estimated to be between -4% to -5%
