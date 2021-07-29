Ambev reports Q2 results

Jul. 29, 2021 1:56 AM ETAmbev S.A. (ABEV)ABEVBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Ambev (NYSE:ABEV): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of R$0.19; GAAP EPS of R$0.18.
  • Revenue of R$15.72B (+35.3% Y/Y)
  • Driven by volume performance and net revenue per hectoliter (“NR/hl”) growth of 14.5%. Net revenue grew in Brazil by 28.5%, in CAC by 71.6%, in LAS2 by 78.9%, and in Canada by 3.3%.
  • Total Volume (organic) + 19.0% Y/Y. Most of markets delivered continued volume growth momentum: Brazil +15.7%, Central America and the Caribbean (“CAC”) +62.7%, Latin America South (“LAS”) +26.8%, and Canada -0.9%.
  • Press Release
