Ambev reports Q2 results
Jul. 29, 2021
- Ambev (NYSE:ABEV): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of R$0.19; GAAP EPS of R$0.18.
- Revenue of R$15.72B (+35.3% Y/Y)
- Driven by volume performance and net revenue per hectoliter (“NR/hl”) growth of 14.5%. Net revenue grew in Brazil by 28.5%, in CAC by 71.6%, in LAS2 by 78.9%, and in Canada by 3.3%.
- Total Volume (organic) + 19.0% Y/Y. Most of markets delivered continued volume growth momentum: Brazil +15.7%, Central America and the Caribbean (“CAC”) +62.7%, Latin America South (“LAS”) +26.8%, and Canada -0.9%.
- Press Release