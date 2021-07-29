Vista Outdoor EPS beats by $0.84, beats on revenue
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.74 beats by $0.84; GAAP EPS of $1.71 beats by $0.80.
- Revenue of $662.9M (+38.4% Y/Y) beats by $49.12M.
- Based on results to date and the current market environment, Vista Outdoor's outlook for second quarter Fiscal Year 2022 is as follows, which includes the recent acquisitions of QuietKat and Venor as well as HEVI-Shot and Remington:
- Sales in a range of $710 million to $730 million vs. $625.96M consensus, compared with $575 million in the prior year quarter.
- Earnings per Share in a range of $1.70 to $1.80 vs. $0.92 consensus, compared with $1.10 of adjusted EPS in the prior year quarter.
- Vista Outdoor is updating the following assumptions for Fiscal Year 2022 on a full-year basis:
- Tax rate is expected to be in the mid 20 percent range
- Interest expense is expected to be in line with prior year adjusted interest expense
- Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately 30 percent higher than FY21
- R&D expenses are expected to be approximately 25 percent higher than FY21
