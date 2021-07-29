Patterson-UTI Energy EPS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue
Jul. 29, 2021 6:13 AM ETPatterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)PTENBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.55 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $292M (+16.6% Y/Y) misses by $0.91M.
- "As of June 30, 2021, we had term contracts for drilling rigs providing for approximately $210 million of future dayrate drilling revenue. Based on contracts currently in place, we expect an average of 37 rigs operating under term contracts during the third quarter, and an average of 24 rigs operating under term contracts during the four quarters ending June 30, 2022," says Andy Hendricks, Patterson-UTI's Chief Executive Officer.
