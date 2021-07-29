PBF Energy EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue; issues guidance
Jul. 29, 2021
- PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.26 beats by $0.20; GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $1.86.
- Revenue of $6.9B (+173.8% Y/Y) beats by $750M.
Consistent with our previous guidance, overall market outlook for the second half of 2021 remains constructive, with continued gradual improvement in demand, and our full-year capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $400 to $450 million.
For the third quarter, we expect total throughput regionally as follows: East Coast to average 250,000 to 270,000 barrels per day ("bpd"); Mid-Continent to average 150,000 to 160,000 bpd; Gulf Coast to average 165,000 to 175,000 bpd; and West Coast to average 280,000 to 300,000 bpd. The throughputs are reflective of planned work expected to take place in the third quarter at our Torrance and Delaware City facilities.
