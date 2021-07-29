Teleflex EPS beats by $0.48, beats on revenue
Jul. 29, 2021 6:39 AM ETTeleflex Incorporated (TFX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Teleflex (NYSE:TFX): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.35 beats by $0.48; GAAP EPS of $1.76 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $713.5M (+25.8% Y/Y) beats by $27.59M.
- FY 2021 Guidance:
- GAAP revenue growth unchanged at 10.50% to 11.75%, inclusive of a $28 to $32 million headwind in the second half of 2021 from the June 28, 2021 respiratory divestiture.
- Constant currency revenue growth unchanged at 8.50% to 9.75%
- GAAP diluted EPS increased to $9.50 to $9.60 from $8.00 to $8.10 prior,
- Adjusted diluted EPS increased to $12.90 to $13.10 from $12.65 to $12.85 prior, vs. consensus of $12.75
