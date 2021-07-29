Digital Realty to develop 64 megawatts facility in South Korea
Jul. 29, 2021
- Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) has acquired a land parcel in Seoul, South Korea, expected to support the development of up to 64 megawatts of critical IT capacity.
- The parcel is located in Gimpo City in northwest Seoul, ~23 kilometers from Digital Seoul 1, Digital Realty's first facility in South Korea, currently under construction and scheduled for delivery in Q4'21.
- The new multi-story facility, Digital Seoul 2, is expected to comprise 970,000 sq. ft. and to be fully operational by the first half of 2023.
- "South Korea is one of the world's largest economies and represents a significant opportunity to extend coverage, capacity and connectivity options for the world's leading enterprise customers and service providers," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein.