DiDi Global denies going-private rumor; shares remain sharply higher
Jul. 29, 2021 6:46 AM ET DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)
- Update 7:20am: Adds DiDi denial in statement.
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) is paring some premarket gains, now up 18% after earlier surging 35%, after the company denied an earlier report that the ride-hailing firm was considering going private in an effort to placate Chinese authorities.
- Didi said in a statement that the WSJ report is not true and that's its "fully cooperating" with relevant government authorities in China in the country's cybersecurity review. Reuters reported the denial earlier.
- The earlier WSJ report said a tender offer for DiDi's publicly traded shares was an option being considered. DiDi began to consider the potential go-private plan around mid-July after China's regulatory actions began to escalate, according to the WSJ report, which cited people familiar.
