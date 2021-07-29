DiDi Global denies going-private rumor; shares remain sharply higher

  • Update 7:20am: Adds DiDi denial in statement.
  • DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) is paring some premarket gains, now up 18% after earlier surging 35%, after the company denied an earlier report that the ride-hailing firm was considering going private in an effort to placate Chinese authorities.
  • Didi said in a statement that the WSJ report is not true and that's its "fully cooperating" with relevant government authorities in China in the country's cybersecurity review. Reuters reported the denial earlier.
  • The earlier WSJ report said a tender offer for DiDi's publicly traded shares was an option being considered. DiDi began to consider the potential go-private plan around mid-July after China's regulatory actions began to escalate, according to the WSJ report, which cited people familiar.
  • Last night, Uber (NYSE:UBER) falls on report Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) selling one-third stake to make up for DiDi losses.
