Emergent to restart COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore Plant
Jul. 29, 2021
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is planning to resume COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing at the troubled production facility in Baltimore, The Wall Street Journal reported citing a statement from the company CEO and an FDA letter.
- A manufacturing mishap discovered in late March led FDA to shut down the plant where the vaccines from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) were previously made. The production issue made about 15M J&J’s vaccine doses useless.
- “We are proud to be resuming production of bulk Covid-19 vaccine batches following additional reviews and collaboration with FDA and our manufacturing partners,” Emergent CEO Robert Kramer noted in a statement late Wednesday.
- “We are grateful for the opportunity to help bring this global pandemic to an end,” he added.
- Meanwhile, the FDA said in the letter: “Based upon our current observations of the implemented corrective actions, FDA does not object to the resumption of manufacturing.” The federal officials were not immediately available for Journal’s requests for comment.
- A more comprehensive FDA review of the plant is expected to take place once the production gets underway.
- At full capacity, the plant can manufacture 120M doses a month, but those finished doses might not be ready until this fall, the Journal reported citing a source. The FDA has so far cleared about 30M J&J vaccine doses manufactured at the facility.