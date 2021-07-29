Yum! Brands EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue

  • Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 beats by $0.21; GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.33.
  • Revenue of $1.6B (+33.3% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
  • Same store sales growth of +23% vs. consensus of +17.5%; It includes +30% KFC Division, +10% Pizza Hut and +21% Taco Bell.
  • Restaurant Margin: KFC division, 19.2% vs. consensus of 15.5%; Pizza Hut, 8% vs. consensus of7.38%; Taco Bell, 25.9% vs. consensus of 25%.
  • "On the basis of these strong results, we're reinstating our long-term growth algorithm and revising the unit growth component of this algorithm from 4% unit growth to between 4% and 5% unit growth," says CEO David Gibbs.
  • Shares +0.7% PM.
  • Press Release
