Yum! Brands EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue
Jul. 29, 2021 7:07 AM ETYum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 beats by $0.21; GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.33.
- Revenue of $1.6B (+33.3% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- Same store sales growth of +23% vs. consensus of +17.5%; It includes +30% KFC Division, +10% Pizza Hut and +21% Taco Bell.
- Restaurant Margin: KFC division, 19.2% vs. consensus of 15.5%; Pizza Hut, 8% vs. consensus of7.38%; Taco Bell, 25.9% vs. consensus of 25%.
- "On the basis of these strong results, we're reinstating our long-term growth algorithm and revising the unit growth component of this algorithm from 4% unit growth to between 4% and 5% unit growth," says CEO David Gibbs.
- Shares +0.7% PM.
- Press Release