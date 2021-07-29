AerCap EPS beats by $0.52, beats on revenue

  • AerCap (NYSE:AER): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.39; GAAP EPS of $1.92 beats by $0.52.
  • Revenue of $1.23B (+2.5% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
  • Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap, said, "AerCap generated strong results for the second quarter of 2021. The airline industry is witnessing an unprecedented and rapid recovery in air travel in the world's major markets. For AerCap, this resulted in increased demand for our aircraft and a significant increase in our cash flows. With solid earnings, a strong balance sheet, and an improving leasing environment, we are excited about AerCap's future".
  • Press Release
