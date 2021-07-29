Mr. Cooper EPS beats by $1.38, misses on revenue

  • Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ:COOP): Q2 GAAP EPS of $4.85 beats by $1.38.
  • Revenue of $574M misses by $98.8M.
  • Reported total net income of $439 million and $4.85 per diluted share, equivalent to a ROCE of 56%
  • Generated pretax operating income from continuing operations of $227 million, equivalent to ROTCE of 23.1%
  • Book value per share increased to $38.89 and Tangible book value per share increased to $37.24
  • Originations generated pretax income of $207 million on funded volume of $22.2 billion
  • Servicing portfolio grew 4% quarter-over-quarter to $654 billion
  • Press Release
