Mr. Cooper EPS beats by $1.38, misses on revenue
Jul. 29, 2021
- Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ:COOP): Q2 GAAP EPS of $4.85 beats by $1.38.
- Revenue of $574M misses by $98.8M.
- Reported total net income of $439 million and $4.85 per diluted share, equivalent to a ROCE of 56%
- Generated pretax operating income from continuing operations of $227 million, equivalent to ROTCE of 23.1%
- Book value per share increased to $38.89 and Tangible book value per share increased to $37.24
- Originations generated pretax income of $207 million on funded volume of $22.2 billion
- Servicing portfolio grew 4% quarter-over-quarter to $654 billion
