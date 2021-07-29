Great Western Bancorp EPS beats by $1.99, beats on revenue

  • Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.74 beats by $1.99; GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.31.
  • Revenue of $359M (+273.3% Y/Y) beats by $243.2M.
  • Total loans of $8.48 billion, down $533.6 million, including a reduction of $201.9 million in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans
  • Total deposits of $11.54 billion, down $26.3 million, and average deposits up $292.9 million
  • Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") of $270.3 million, down from $296.0 million, and a ratio of ACL to total loans of 3.19%, down from 3.28%
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.