Great Western Bancorp EPS beats by $1.99, beats on revenue
Jul. 29, 2021 7:21 AM ETGreat Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB)GWBBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.74 beats by $1.99; GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.31.
- Revenue of $359M (+273.3% Y/Y) beats by $243.2M.
- Total loans of $8.48 billion, down $533.6 million, including a reduction of $201.9 million in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans
- Total deposits of $11.54 billion, down $26.3 million, and average deposits up $292.9 million
- Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") of $270.3 million, down from $296.0 million, and a ratio of ACL to total loans of 3.19%, down from 3.28%
- Press Release