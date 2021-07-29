IntercontinentalExchange EPS and revenue in-line

  • IntercontinentalExchange (NYSE:ICE): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 in-line; GAAP EPS of $2.22 beats by $1.28.
  • Revenue of $1.71B (+22.1% Y/Y) in-line.

  • Financial Guidance

    • ICE's third quarter 2021 total recurring revenues are expected to be in a range of $870 million to $885 million.
    • ICE's third quarter 2021 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $930 million to $940 million and adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $770 million to $780 million and include $55 million related to Bakkt.
    • ICE's full year 2021 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $3.610 billion to $3.640 billion and adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $2.950 billion to $2.980 billion to include third quarter Bakkt expense of $55 million.
    • ICE's third quarter 2021 GAAP non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $110 million to $115 million and adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $100 million to $105 million.
    • ICE's full year 2021 capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $430 million to $450 million.
    • ICE's diluted share count for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of 563 million to 569 million weighted average shares outstanding.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.