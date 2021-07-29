IntercontinentalExchange EPS and revenue in-line
Jul. 29, 2021 7:32 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)ICEBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- IntercontinentalExchange (NYSE:ICE): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 in-line; GAAP EPS of $2.22 beats by $1.28.
- Revenue of $1.71B (+22.1% Y/Y) in-line.
-
Financial Guidance
- ICE's third quarter 2021 total recurring revenues are expected to be in a range of $870 million to $885 million.
- ICE's third quarter 2021 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $930 million to $940 million and adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $770 million to $780 million and include $55 million related to Bakkt.
- ICE's full year 2021 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $3.610 billion to $3.640 billion and adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $2.950 billion to $2.980 billion to include third quarter Bakkt expense of $55 million.
- ICE's third quarter 2021 GAAP non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $110 million to $115 million and adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $100 million to $105 million.
- ICE's full year 2021 capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $430 million to $450 million.
- ICE's diluted share count for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of 563 million to 569 million weighted average shares outstanding.
- Press Release