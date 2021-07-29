Comcast stock rises after broadband strength drives Q2 beats
Jul. 29, 2021 7:36 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)CMCSABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares are up 1.3% in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results that beat analyst estimates, driven by high-speed internet strength.
- Overall second-quarter revenue was up 20% to $28.55B compared to the same period last year. Adjusted earnings of $0.84 per share came in $0.17 ahead of estimates.
- NBCUniversal sales were up 39% on the year to $7.96B with both Media and Studios revenue topping analyst estimates.
- Cable added 294,000 new customer relationship and Broadband added 354,000, both second-quarter records. Analysts had expected about 292,000 high-speed internet additions.
- Theme parks recovered to report the first profitable quarter since the pandemic, driven by Universal Orlando.
- “I have great confidence in our strategy and our ability to execute, which is reflected in our decision to restart our share repurchase program during the quarter, earlier than previously planned," says Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts.
- Comcast also declared a $0.25 per share quarterly dividend.