FDA grants Arrowhead's ARO-AAT liver disease treatment Breakthrough Therapy status
Jul. 29, 2021 7:36 AM ETArrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)TAK, ARWRBy: SA News Team6 Comments
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) announces that it was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) by the U.S. FDA for ARO-AAT as a treatment for the rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).
- ARO-AAT, also known as TAK-999, is the company’s second-generation investigational RNA interference ((RNAi)) therapeutic being co-developed with Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK).
- BTD is a process designed to expedite the development and review of drugs that are intended to treat a serious life-threatening disease or condition and preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies on one or more clinically significant endpoints.
- A drug that receives BTD is eligible for all Fast Track designation features, intensive FDA guidance on an efficient drug development program, and organizational commitment involving senior managers at the FDA.
- Shares up more than 2% premarket.