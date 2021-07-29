FDA grants Arrowhead's ARO-AAT liver disease treatment Breakthrough Therapy status

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) announces that it was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) by the U.S. FDA for ARO-AAT as a treatment for the rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).
  • ARO-AAT, also known as TAK-999, is the company’s second-generation investigational RNA interference ((RNAi)) therapeutic being co-developed with Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK).
  • BTD is a process designed to expedite the development and review of drugs that are intended to treat a serious life-threatening disease or condition and preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies on one or more clinically significant endpoints.
  • A drug that receives BTD is eligible for all Fast Track designation features, intensive FDA guidance on an efficient drug development program, and organizational commitment involving senior managers at the FDA.
  • Shares up more than 2% premarket.
