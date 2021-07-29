Ionis completes enrollment in late-stage eplontersen polyneuropathy study
Jul. 29, 2021 7:47 AM ETIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)IONSBy: SA News Team3 Comments
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) has completed enrollment of NEURO-TTRansform, the company's Phase 3 study of eplontersen for people with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy ((hATTR-PN)).
- The company has exceeded the enrollment target in NEURO-TTRansform and expects to register more than 160 patients in the study.
- Eplontersen is an investigational antisense medicine designed to inhibit production of transthyretin (TTR), a protein that forms the amyloid deposits that cause debilitating nerve damage throughout the body.
- In a Phase 1 clinical trial, patients treated with eplontersen experienced reductions in TTR of up to 94 percent, the company said.
- The company expects to announce results from a formal interim analysis by mid-year 2022, with NDA filing to potentially follow by year-end.