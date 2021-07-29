Albertsons Companies gains after guiding for full-year profit ahead of expectations
Jul. 29, 2021 7:52 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) reports identical sales decreased 10.0% in FQ1 as the grocery store operator lapped a period of high demand related to the pantry-loading lockdown period. On a two-year comparison, identical sales growth were up 16.5%. Digital sales increased 276% on the two-year comparison during the quarter.
- Gross profit margin fell 70 bps year-over-year to 29.1% of sales in FQ1. Excluding the impact of fuel, gross profit margin increased 10 bps primarily benefiting from improved pharmacy margins related to administering COVID-19 vaccines, productivity initiatives related to optimization of promotions and growth in own brands penetration, partially offset by the sales deleverage.
- Selling and administrative expenses rose 50 bps to 25.9% of sales during the quarter.
- Net income was $444.8M vs. $586.2M a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.31B vs. $1.69B last year.
- For the full year, Albertsons sees identical sales growth of -5% to -6% vs. -6% to -7.5% prior view. EPS of $2.20 to $2.30 is expected vs. $1.80 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to land in a range of $3.7B to $3.8B vs. $3.5B to $3.6B prior view.
- Shares of Albertsons are 1.98% higher in premarket action to $21.14.
- Wall Street ratings scorecard on ACI: 10 Buy-equivalent ratings or better, 7 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 2 Sell-equivalent ratings.