BIONIK Laboratories raised $5M in capital via convertible notes issuance

Jul. 29, 2021 7:54 AM ETBionik Laboratories Corp. (BNKL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • BIONIK Laboratories (OTCQB:BNKL) entered into a series of agreements to issue secured convertible promissory notes of the company for $5M in gross proceeds.
  • Of the $5M, 80% comes from new investors, highlighting confidence as the company continues to enhance its technology offerings for commercial applications.
  • The company also offloaded ~$3.9M in total existing term loans by applying such amounts to purchase ~$3.3M of additional convertible promissory notes and 231,518 common shares of BIONIK.
  • The convertible notes have a maturity date of Mar. 31, 2022 and convert into common stock at the maturity date.
  • The funds will be utilized for developing its technology offerings, such as the BIONIK InMotion therapy systems and data platform InMotion Connect, and also building a more robust commercial sales strategy post-pandemic and increasing marketing/branding efforts.
