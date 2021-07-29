Intercept Pharmaceuticals posts Q2 earnings beat on Ocaliva Strength, shares rise

Stock exchange market concept, businesswoman hand trader press digital tablet with graphs analysis candle line on table in office, diagrams on screen.
Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares rise more than 3% premarket after the company posted second-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by the strength in its Ocaliva franchise.
  • The company's liver disease therapy Ocaliva brought in $96.6M in the quarter, an increase of 25% from last year.
  • Intercept's total revenue increased to $96.58M from $77.2M last year, beating analysts' estimate of $13.89M
  • The company also reiterated its 2021 financial guidance of Ocaliva net sales guidance of $325M to $340M and Non-GAAP adjusted operating expense guidance of $380M to $410M.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $57.7M in the second quarter of 2021, down from $93.4M in the prior year quarter.
  • In the second quarter of 2021, the company reported a net loss of $11.1M, a decrease compared to a net loss of $63.3M in the second quarter 2020.
  • As of June 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investment debt securities totaled $422.5M vs $477.2M as of December 31, 2020.
  • The company's shares have fallen more than 30% year to date.
  • Previously (July 29): Intercept Pharma EPS beats by $0.89, beats on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.