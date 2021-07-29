Intercept Pharmaceuticals posts Q2 earnings beat on Ocaliva Strength, shares rise
Jul. 29, 2021 8:04 AM ETIntercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT)ICPTBy: SA News Team3 Comments
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares rise more than 3% premarket after the company posted second-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by the strength in its Ocaliva franchise.
- The company's liver disease therapy Ocaliva brought in $96.6M in the quarter, an increase of 25% from last year.
- Intercept's total revenue increased to $96.58M from $77.2M last year, beating analysts' estimate of $13.89M
- The company also reiterated its 2021 financial guidance of Ocaliva net sales guidance of $325M to $340M and Non-GAAP adjusted operating expense guidance of $380M to $410M.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses were $57.7M in the second quarter of 2021, down from $93.4M in the prior year quarter.
- In the second quarter of 2021, the company reported a net loss of $11.1M, a decrease compared to a net loss of $63.3M in the second quarter 2020.
- As of June 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investment debt securities totaled $422.5M vs $477.2M as of December 31, 2020.
- The company's shares have fallen more than 30% year to date.
- Previously (July 29): Intercept Pharma EPS beats by $0.89, beats on revenue.