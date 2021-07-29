Carpenter Technology EPS beats by $0.22, beats on revenue

Jul. 29, 2021 8:03 AM ETCarpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)CRSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.22; GAAP EPS of -$1.18 misses by $0.41.
  • Revenue of $421.6M (-3.6% Y/Y) beats by $34.6M.
  • CEO comment: “Looking ahead, our focus is centered on capitalizing on emerging opportunities across our end-use markets as conditions further improve. We are a leaner and more flexible company and remain a critical solutions provider across our end-use markets. Our strong position in our core business is supported by our capabilities in key emerging areas including electrification and additive manufacturing that further support our long-term growth profile.”
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.