Carpenter Technology EPS beats by $0.22, beats on revenue
Jul. 29, 2021 8:03 AM ETCarpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)CRSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.22; GAAP EPS of -$1.18 misses by $0.41.
- Revenue of $421.6M (-3.6% Y/Y) beats by $34.6M.
- CEO comment: “Looking ahead, our focus is centered on capitalizing on emerging opportunities across our end-use markets as conditions further improve. We are a leaner and more flexible company and remain a critical solutions provider across our end-use markets. Our strong position in our core business is supported by our capabilities in key emerging areas including electrification and additive manufacturing that further support our long-term growth profile.”
- Press Release