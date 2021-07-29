Overstock.com rallies after showing sustained demand in Q2
Jul. 29, 2021 8:05 AM ETOverstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) rallies after topping revenue, EPS and adjusted EBITDA expectations with its Q2 report.
- Key metrics: Active customers rose 31% year-over-year during the quarter. LTM net revenue per active customer was up 20% to $310. Orders delivered in were down 22% to 3.7M. Average order value increased 33% to $213. Orders per active customer was 1.69 vs. 1.62 a year ago. Orders placed on a mobile device were 49.9% of gross merchandise sales in Q2 vs. 52.7% last year.
- CEO update: "Our strong and consistent results stem from foundational operational improvements in the business, a disciplined strategy, and intense focus. The furniture and home furnishings market is large and growing. We expect this market to benefit from strong and sustained demand, and to continue to migrate online over time. Overstock remains well positioned to capture market share and sustain its profitable trajectory through the remainder of 2021 and beyond."
- Overstock.com is up 3.85% premarket to $78.25 to gain back the ground lost in yesterday's session. Shares still trade below the 100-day moving average.