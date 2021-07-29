Moody's cut to Neutral at UBS as debt issuance pace may not be sustainable
Jul. 29, 2021 8:05 AM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- UBS analyst Alex Kramm downgrades Moody's Corp. (NYSE:MCO) to Neutral from Buy on concern that after two years of outsized debt issuance "the medium-term outlook can only soften from here."
- Meanwhile, it appears the market expects corporations to continue issuing debt, the analyst writes.
- "We point to data from the recent UBS Evidence Lab Survey that suggest C-suite executives in the U.S. intend to borrow less over the next 12 months, turning their focus to debt pay-down an other uses of capital," Kramm said.
- The analyst continues to like MCO's business model and sees new opportunities for its analytics unit, ratings headwinds "may be too large to overcome."
- Lifts price target to $392 from $383.
- Raises FY2021 EPS estimate to $11.90 from $11.79 and FY2022 EPS estimate to $12.65 from $12.53.
- The Neutral rating aligns with the Neutral Quant rating and diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (6 Very Bullish, 6 Bullish, 5 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
