Creatd to purchase DTC home improvement company, Wobble Wedge
Jul. 29, 2021 8:06 AM ETCreatd, Inc. (CRTD)CRTDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) parent company of Vocal to purchase a majority stake in direct-to-consumer company, Wobble Wedge.
- Wobble Wedges, sold through both direct-to-consumer and wholesale avenues, are an interlocking modular system of tapered shims that are adaptable to hundreds of uses.
- CEO, Jeremy Frommer commented, "I am thrilled about this opportunity to add Wobble Wedge to Creatd's e-commerce portfolio and to integrate their incredible management team. After closing, we expect the transaction to be immediately accretive to EBITDA and generate between $1.5 - $1.7 million in net revenues over the next 12 months."
