Creatd to purchase DTC home improvement company, Wobble Wedge

Jul. 29, 2021 8:06 AM ETCreatd, Inc. (CRTD)CRTDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) parent company of Vocal to purchase a majority stake in direct-to-consumer company, Wobble Wedge.
  • Wobble Wedges, sold through both direct-to-consumer and wholesale avenues, are an interlocking modular system of tapered shims that are adaptable to hundreds of uses.
  • CEO, Jeremy Frommer commented, "I am thrilled about this opportunity to add Wobble Wedge to Creatd's e-commerce portfolio and to integrate their incredible management team. After closing, we expect the transaction to be immediately accretive to EBITDA and generate between $1.5 - $1.7 million in net revenues over the next 12 months."
  • Recent contributor article on the stock: 'Creatd Inc Is Showing Signs Of Improvement'
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.