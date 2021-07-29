Flora Growth stock jumps 15% on medical cannabis supply deal in Australia
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) soars 15% premarket after entering into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Evergreen Pharmacare Pty Ltd., an Australian importer and distributor of medical cannabis products, to supply its premium dried flower and derivative products.
- The Company expects to ship its medical-grade cannabis products upon completion of its first commercial harvest and obtaining necessary export licenses.
- Australian medical cannabis market is expected to surpass AU$200M in 2021 and $1.5B by 2025, with patient numbers growing exponentially in recent years.
- “The agreement with Evergreen will allow us to establish a local partner in Australia while generating incremental revenue from our Colombian cannabis facility and as legislation evolves within Australia,” said Jason Warnock, Chief Revenue Officer of Flora Growth.