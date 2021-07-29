Flora Growth stock jumps 15% on medical cannabis supply deal in Australia

Jul. 29, 2021 8:07 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)FLGCBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment

Cannabis bud and oil for Medicinal Use on a retro wood background
skodonnell/E+ via Getty Images

  • Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) soars 15% premarket after entering into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Evergreen Pharmacare Pty Ltd., an Australian importer and distributor of medical cannabis products, to supply its premium dried flower and derivative products.
  • The Company expects to ship its medical-grade cannabis products upon completion of its first commercial harvest and obtaining necessary export licenses.
  • Australian medical cannabis market is expected to surpass AU$200M in 2021 and $1.5B by 2025, with patient numbers growing exponentially in recent years.
  • “The agreement with Evergreen will allow us to establish a local partner in Australia while generating incremental revenue from our Colombian cannabis facility and as legislation evolves within Australia,” said Jason Warnock, Chief Revenue Officer of Flora Growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.